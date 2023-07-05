Risaraldenses already add 10 medals in Central American

Julian Andres Santa

There is no doubt that the best thing that Risaralda has are its athletes and they confirm this in each of the competitions in which they participate and it has been reflected in the development of the Central American and Caribbean Games that are held in El Salvador, where ours already accumulate a total of 10 medals won: four gold, two silver and four bronze, thus being the first in the medal table at the Coffee Axis level.

Women take the lead

Women’s sports in Risaralda continue to take the lead and in this case, women have won six of the 10 medals for Colombia, leaving the department’s flag flying high. They are Jenny Marcela Arias, Viviana Uribe, Daniela Moncada, Sara López together with Juliana Gallego, Angélica Mesa and Juliana Botero.

Four men’s medals

In the men’s division, there are four athletes who have given victory to the Colombian delegation: Óscar Garcés in weightlifting, David Arias in swimming, Sebastián Rojas in judo and Luis Felipe Uribe in diving.

Compound Bow Silver

The archery shooters from Pereira, Sara López and Juliana Gallego, managed yesterday to win a silver medal in the final of the compound bow modality after losing in the title match against the Mexican team, by a score of 229-236. For its part, the bronze medal was obtained by Puerto Rico.

The 10 medals won by Risaralda

Gold: Oscar Garces. Weightlifting

Gold: Daniela Moncada. Rugby

Gold: Jenny Arias. Boxing

Gold: Viviana Uribe. swimming diving

Silver. David Arias. Swimming

Silver: Sara López and Juliana Gallego. archery

Bronze: Angelica Mesa. Gym

Bronze: Sebastian Rojas. Judo

Bronze: Luis Felipe Uribe. swimming diving

Bronze: Juliana Botero. Bowling

The competitions of the Central American and Caribbean Games will culminate this Saturday, July 8.

