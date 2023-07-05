Risaraldenses already add 10 medals in Central American

Julian Andres Santa
There is no doubt that the best thing that Risaralda has are its athletes and they confirm this in each of the competitions in which they participate and it has been reflected in the development of the Central American and Caribbean Games that are held in El Salvador, where ours already accumulate a total of 10 medals won: four gold, two silver and four bronze, thus being the first in the medal table at the Coffee Axis level.
Women take the lead
Women’s sports in Risaralda continue to take the lead and in this case, women have won six of the 10 medals for Colombia, leaving the department’s flag flying high. They are Jenny Marcela Arias, Viviana Uribe, Daniela Moncada, Sara López together with Juliana Gallego, Angélica Mesa and Juliana Botero.
Four men’s medals
In the men’s division, there are four athletes who have given victory to the Colombian delegation: Óscar Garcés in weightlifting, David Arias in swimming, Sebastián Rojas in judo and Luis Felipe Uribe in diving.
Compound Bow Silver
The archery shooters from Pereira, Sara López and Juliana Gallego, managed yesterday to win a silver medal in the final of the compound bow modality after losing in the title match against the Mexican team, by a score of 229-236. For its part, the bronze medal was obtained by Puerto Rico.
The 10 medals won by Risaralda
Gold: Oscar Garces. Weightlifting
Gold: Daniela Moncada. Rugby
Gold: Jenny Arias. Boxing
Gold: Viviana Uribe. swimming diving
Silver. David Arias. Swimming
Silver: Sara López and Juliana Gallego. archery
Bronze: Angelica Mesa. Gym
Bronze: Sebastian Rojas. Judo
Bronze: Luis Felipe Uribe. swimming diving
Bronze: Juliana Botero. Bowling
The competitions of the Central American and Caribbean Games will culminate this Saturday, July 8.