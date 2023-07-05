Grilling tips from master chefs for cooking juicy meat

Photo: Vallo Kruuser

For a summer barbecue evening, Marko Kokmann, technologist of Nõo Meat Industry and renowned chef, and Rain Käärst, barbecue meat master of BBQ Symphony, share useful recommendations on how to grill different meats and sausages so that the result is juicy and tasty.

Grilled meat

Before grilling, remove the meat from the refrigerator for 1-2 hours to warm up at room temperature. Meat placed directly from the refrigerator on the grill will take longer to cook and will also be drier.

It is important to choose the right temperature for grilling to ensure that the meat is juicy. If you have less experience with grilling, it would be worthwhile to start cooking the meat at a medium temperature under the lid and after it is done, let it brown slightly on the open grill. During cooking, the pieces of meat can be turned as much as needed.

Grilling methods depend on the marinade and the cut of meat. To avoid burning, grill meat in cream, yogurt or mayonnaise marinade under a lid. Cooking meat in a marinade made with oil is easier. However, the oil should be drained from the meat beforehand so that it does not spill too much on the grill. The marinade can also be used to mop meat 5-10 minutes before the end of cooking or with varying success during cooking.

The cut of meat also determines the cooking method. The easiest way to grill pork tenderloin. To do this, keep the grill intensely hot, but avoid overcooking the meat.

The tenderloin requires more time and needs to be cooked gently under the lid on medium heat. When the meat has been grilled for about 10 minutes, cut a notch in the thickest piece and check for doneness. The meat is ready when its color has changed from gray to a uniform white.

Neck chop needs more intense heat at the beginning, but a lower temperature for post-cooking. The best way to adjust the temperature is by playing with the grill lid and its vents.

The doneness of the meat can also be checked with a thermometer. Especially in the case of fattier meats (fillet), even a little overcooking makes it drier. For pork and poultry, the internal temperature should rise to at least 74 degrees. But there is also such meat for which lower levels of maturity are used.

Before serving the meat, let it rest for a few minutes in a thermos pot or on a plate covered with foil to stop the movement of juices. Otherwise, the juices will spill onto the plate with the first cut.

Barbecue fire

Shashlik is always cooked on a skewer, with the pieces of meat tightly packed on top of each other to preserve juiciness. Since shashlik cooks for at least 30-40 minutes, its meat fibers become softer when stewed in its own juice.

The best result is obtained by using a barbecue bath, where it is possible to create a coal-free place for post-cooking.

Keep a spray bottle with water handy to cool the surface of the meat against burning on a hot grill and to extinguish the flames if necessary.

On a gas grill, prepare shashlik at a lower temperature and under a closed lid, turning the skewers constantly. At the end, add heat and lift the lid to color the meat.

Chicken meat

The best flavor is boneless and skinless chicken thighs cooked under a lid on a hot grill. When the meat starts to change color, turn it over and close the lid again. Depending on the temperature, the ham is cooked in 5-7 minutes.

Chicken fillet steaks cook very quickly, in about 3-4 minutes. Also cook the fillets on a hot grill under the lid. You can check the doneness by making an incision in the meat. The finished meat is uniformly white.

Chicken wings and legs

Bone-in chicken requires longer grilling at a low temperature and under a lid. The meat will be cooked around the bone in about 30-40 minutes. The meat is ready when the juice from the chicken piece has become clear.

Grilled and raw sausages

Cook the pre-cooked grilled sausages at a medium temperature and under the lid. Excessive heat will split the sausages.

On the other hand, thin raw sausages can be placed well on a hot grill, but the lid must be closed. Let them cook for a few minutes and turn them over. Raw sausages are ready in about 5 minutes, grilling longer will make them too dry.

Thicker grilled sausages require more effort and grill them at a slightly lower temperature so that the sausages do not split.

It is with grilled sausages that the first hunger of a large group can be quenched.

Strip meat

Strip meat requires calm and longer cooking at a moderate temperature on a grill with a lid closed. Move the coals away from the strip of meat so that the heat is more even and the dripping fat does not catch fire. Such meat needs constant turning.

Grilled ribs

You need to allow time for cooking the ribs, about 40-60 minutes. The temperature of the grill should not exceed 150 degrees and the lid should be closed.

