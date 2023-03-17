The Police captured a person in flagrante delicto for the crime of illegally carrying firearms in the south of the Huilense capital, during the action the seizure of a firearm and ammunition for it was achieved.

The capture was carried out by the uniformed men of the FÉNIX Group, in development of the Hunter Plan, while they were carrying out prevention plans in the township of El Caguan. The detainee, a 34-year-old man, was surprised with a Scorpio Caliber 38 mm revolver-type firearm, with 06 cartridges for it, 02 of them percussed.

The captured will be made available to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms, parts or ammunition. A guarantee control judge will define the judicial situation.