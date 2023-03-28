Heidelberg – Current information – events & new courses

Intensive training in holistic medicine

Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg at a glance

The Academy for Holistic Medicine Heidelberg (AfG) was founded in 2003 as an elite school for intensive training in holistic medicine for academically or medically trained people. The AfG is one of the very few naturopath schools in Germany that are certified according to DIN ISO and AZAV and is the only non-medical practitioner school in Europe that still offers full training including an introduction to all natural healing methods and internship opportunities in face-to-face classes.

It offers medically certified full training as an alternative practitioner, HP psychotherapy (according to HPG), in homeopathy, acupuncture/TCM, modern hypnotherapy, naturopathic consultants (DNB) and introductions to all classic and modern naturopathic treatments in the form of naturopathic studies and certified at the highest level Specialist qualification courses for in-depth study.

Next free information evening

to all courses offered by the Academy for Holistic Medicine HD

When: Montag, 15.05.2023, 19:30-21:30

Wo: New “Kohlhof Seminar Center”, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Next free introductory & information days to the naturopath

When: On 12. Sept. 20233-9 p.m

= New cycle start of the HP afternoon intensive course

Wo: New “seminar center at Kohlhof”,

Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Current naturopathic teaching program

Naturopathic teaching program 2023

The naturopathic teaching program is an integral part of the naturopathic course. It can also be booked separately for those interested in natural healing as a “natural healing study”. Entry possible at any time!

Here you will find the dates for structured introductions to all natural healing methods

New courses & training

Medically certified practical course injection techniques

lecturer: Gert Dorschner – doctor Head of AfG HD,

Specialist in general medicine, emergency medicine, naturopathic treatment

When: Sun June 18, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m

Wo: New “seminar center at Kohlhof”,

Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

course fee: 160,- € including script + extensive injection material “Let yourself be surprised…!” 10% multi-booking discount for AfG students



New specialty course

Acupuncture/ TCM – 350 hours over 6 months basic course + 9 months advanced course (A & B diploma)

lecturers: TOP team of lecturers at the AfG Heidelberg

beginning: 21. June 2023, 3pm –

Lesson times: Wednesdays 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. (holiday periods no classes)

Wo: New “Kohlhof Seminar Center”, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

course fee:

Basic course: 1680,- € with advance payment or 295.- € / month. x 6 when paying in installments

advanced course: 2520,- € with advance payment or €365/month. x9 when paying in installments

Total studies: 3975,- € with advance payment or €365/month. x12 when paying in installments

5% early booking discount for advance payment up to 2 months before the course begins!

10% discount for AfG participants!

New weekend course

Classical homeopathy – basic course 108 lessons over 6 months

lecturers: Team of lecturers of the AfG Heidelberg

beginning: On/So 24./25. June 2023, 8:30 a.m

lesson times: Sat/Sun 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (holiday periods no classes)

Wo: „Seminarzentrum am Kohlhof“, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee basic course: 1300,- € with advance payment or 225.- € / month. x 6 when paying in installments

5% early booking discount for advance payment up to 2 months before the course begins!

10% discount for AfG participants!

New cycle start

Afternoon intensive study to become a non-medical practitioner – 800 hours. over 16 months incl. introduction to all naturopathic treatments and intensive exam preparation course.

beginning: On 12. Sept. 2023, 3-9 p.m

Entry possible at any time!

lesson times: Tue+Thu 3-9 p.m. (holiday periods no lessons)

Wo: New “seminar center at Kohlhof”,

Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

course fee: 7900,- € with advance payment or 720.- € / month. x 12 when paying in installments

Intensive exam preparation course for naturopaths

– 80 lessons over 10 days

lecturers: Top team of lecturers at the AfG Heidelberg

When: Mon 11.09.- Fri 22.09.2023, 8am-2:30pm (Sat+Sun free)

Wo: New “seminar center at Kohlhof”, Kohlhof 3,

69117 Heidelberg

course fee: 1280,- € in advance for external participants (free of charge for HP graduates of the AfG HD!)

Compact course to become a non-medical practitioner – 700 lessons over 6 months

for academically or medically trained people with an optimized teaching program for exam preparation including exam-relevant natural healing topics!

In addition, this offer includes an insight into all other naturopathic topics within the framework of the naturopathic teaching program.

lecturers: Top team of lecturers at the AfG Heidelberg

beginning: Mo 25. Sept. 2023 until February 02, 2024 (entry possible at any time!)

lesson times: Mon, Tue + Thu, Fri 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Wo: New “Kohlhof Seminar Center”, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

course fee: €6,500 if paid in advance or €1,140/month. x6 when paying in installments

5% early booking discount for advance payment up to 2 months before the course begins!

The AfG HD, with its compact study programs for naturopaths and HP-Psychotherapy-HPG, specializes in national participants who want an optimized, practice-oriented and certified full training course at the highest level (exam pass rate 80-90%) in maximum efficiency and in the shortest possible time and want to complete in a unique atmosphere.

Certified professional qualification course

Manual therapy – The best of chirotherapy, osteopathy & neuromuscular therapy

Lecturer: Franziska Helling – non-medical practitioner, chiropractor

If: Part I: Sat 28/29 October 2023,

Lesson times: Sa 09:30-18Uhr + So 09:30-16Uhr

Wo: „Seminarzentrum am Kohlhof“ the AfG HD,

Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

Course fee: €325 including detailed script

10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

Certified specialist qualification block course

Modern hypnosis therapy – 100 lessons over 10 days

lecturer: Gabriele Brudermüller, naturopath,

Graduate in business administration, Mannheim

When: Spring 2024

lesson times: over 10 days, Sat/Sun off, daily 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Wo: “Seminarzentrum am Kohlhof” of the Academy for Holistic Medicine HD, Kohlhof 3, 69117 Heidelberg

course fee: 1400,- € in advance for external participants. The course script is included in the price.

5% early bird discount if you register up to 2 months before the start of the course.

10% multi-booking discount for AfG students

We look forward to you!

Kind regards, AfG Director of Studies