New Dr cars more and more interesting but now also 2 services included in the price that increase the value

How much it is news at home Dr because on the one hand new models are being developed to raise the level of competitiveness on the market thanks to the convincing relationship between price and quality. On the other hand, the car manufacturer makes new agreements to make the offer more complete.

Sara Insurance and Automobile Club of Italy have signed a strategic partnership with Dr Automobiles, which will be completed within the current year. The agreement has a duration of five years and provides for the inclusion of extensive Land Vehicle Hulls insurance coverage provided by Sara Assicurazioni on all new vehicles of the Dr Automobiles group, sold through the network of branded dealers.

Each new owner of a Dr vehicle will then receive the Club Aci card, which will provide access to various related services, including roadside assistance. The agreement will make Dr Automobiles an active protagonist in the motorsport events organized by Aci, allowing optimization of the visibility and positioning of the Group’s image in general.

The Aci Club card will guarantee its members complete roadside assistance in Italy, regardless of the means of transport used. It will therefore offer legal protection with coverage of up to 10,000 euros, reimbursement of courses for the recovery of driving license points and discounts in Italy and abroad through the Show your Card! service. This partnership represents a major step forward in offering DR Automobiles customers additional services and benefits, thereby promoting greater owner loyalty and satisfaction with the brand’s new vehicles.

Dr is increasingly consolidating his position in the automotive market thanks to new partnerships with major brands. At the same time, the company is developing at least three new models that will further strengthen its offering.

First, the launch of one is planned new city carprobably branded with the Evo name, which will join the existing model Dr 1.0. The manufacturer is also working on the two new Dr 8 and Dr 9 models.

Il new Dr 8.0, with an expected length of 472cm, will distinguish itself through its advanced propulsion options and versatility. As regards the petrol engines, two high-power thrusters will be available. The first option will be a 200PS 1.6 turbo engine, providing agile and responsive performance. The second option will be a 260 HP 2.0 turbo engine, offering even more dynamic and sporty performance. A plug-in hybrid version is planned that combines an internal combustion engine with an electrical system.

Il all-wheel drive system it will increase grip on difficult surfaces, ensuring greater safety and stability. The cockpit of the Dr 8.0 will feature a modern design with high quality materials and refined finishes. The dashboard will be equipped with advanced technologies, such as a high-resolution touchscreen display for infotainment and on-board information. Numerous driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and collision warning, will ensure a safe and comfortable driving experience. The expected price will be between 28,000 and 30,000 euros.

By 2025, Dr could launch the new large SUV on the Italian market, Dr 9.0, which will be inspired by a Chinese model. It will be the counterpart of the new Chery Tiggo 9, presented at the Shanghai Motor Show 2023, and will have a length of 482 cm and a wheelbase of 282 cm. Lhe range of the future Dr 9.0 will include a plug-in hybrid version with a total power output of 365 HP. A 260 HP 2.0 turbo petrol engine may also be available, included in the LPG-powered Thermohybrid version.

A sports version called will be proposed Sportequipe 9. The expected initial price will be around 40,000 euros. The possibility that the vehicle could be marketed directly by Chery in the European market under the name is also taken into account James 9. These new models represent major advances for Dr, helping to strengthen its market position and attract a wider customer base.

