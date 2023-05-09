New drug for Alzheimer’s treatment

Promising results in the treatment of Alzheimer’s are those obtained on a sample of 1700 people, subjected to treatment with a new drug for a period of one and a half years.

New hope in Alzheimer’s treatment: drug for 1700 patients

The administration of the experimental drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, which involved a sample of 1,700 patients over a period of one and a half years, halted cognitive decline in 47% of cases for a period of at least one year. Eli Lilly’s drug is now preparing to receive the go-ahead for authorization from the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration.

Alzheimer, the results on a sample of 1700 patients

The administration of the drug on a monthly basis has shown to be able to remove the amyloid plaque which is created in the brain of the sick and which represents one of the markers of the disease. Encouraging results, those obtained during the trial, given that almost 60% of patients were able to suspend the drug one year after the start of therapy.

By the end of June, the company’s request for rapid authorization of the drug should now arrive at the Food and drug administration. Also called to examine the causes of the three deaths that occurred in the sample of individuals subjected to the treatment: in two of these circumstances the correlation with possible cerebral hemorrhages has yet to be ascertained.

