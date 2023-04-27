new drug slows the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. « Medicine in the Library

FDA: new drug slows the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Posted by giorgiobertin on April 27, 2023
The FDA has approved Mistake (tofersen) for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) associated with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene (SOD1-ALS). Qalsody is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets SOD1 mRNA to reduce SOD1 protein synthesis. The approval was based on a light reduction of plasma neurofilament (NfL), a blood-based biomarker of axonal (nerve) injury and neurodegeneration.
The green light was granted after observing the results – published in September 2022 on the “New England Journal of Medicine” – obtained at the end of a phase 3 clinical trial of the drug. The study, double-blind and randomized, saw 108 patients enrolled. Tofersen – administered by injection eight injections: three plus five maintenance – proved to be able to reduce the levels of light chain neurofilaments in the plasma of the treated people.
These protein molecules represent a biomarker released into the blood or cerebrospinal fluid in the event of damage to the axons and a degenerative process considered specific to the disease.
Read the full text of the article:
Trial of Antisense Oligonucleotide Tofersen for SOD1 ALS
Timothy M. Miller, M.D., Ph.D., Merit E….. et al.
N Engl J Med 2022; 387:1099-1110 DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2204705
(Funded by Biogen; VALOR and OLE ClinicalTrials.gov numbers, NCT02623699 and NCT03070119; EudraCT numbers, 2015-004098-33. opens in new tab and 2016-003225-41.)
FDA approves treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis associated with a mutation in the SOD1 gene – 04/25/2023
