Fiat Panda 4×4 is a very successful release with nearly 800,000 units sold over 40 years. These numbers confirm its position in segment A of all-wheel drive cars.

Over the three generations, several special versions were introduced, such as the Sisley and the Country Club between 1987 and 1995, the Cross in 2005 based on the second generation, which had an SUV-like style, and finally the New Cross in 2014 and the PanDakar in 2017, both based on the current generation. And today, in 2023, it is ready to reappear on the market with a new look:

Fiat Panda 4×4 2023, what it will be like Here is the limited edition of the Fiat Panda 4×4 2023

Fiat Panda 4×4 2023, as it will be

The future Fiat Panda 4×4 2023, according to the latest advances, could be equipped with a mild hybrid aspirated engine with 70 HP and 92 Nm of torque, combined with a BSG system with a power of around 5 HP. The option of using the T3 engine, already present on other higher-segment models such as the Tipo, seems less probable, as the 100 HP and 190 Nm version could be too powerful for a city ​​car, even if equipped with all-wheel drive. It is possible that Fiat makes changes to the electronics to reduce the power.

In addition to the engine, the new Panda 4×4 should maintain substantially the same characteristics as the previous model, with a raised stance and a specific calibration, a steering system and a torsion rear axle, together with an electronically controlled four-wheel drive based on the Eld system and a manual gearbox with short first gear.

Although Panda does not require urgent updates in terms of sales volumes and popularity, it is likely to undergo some changes in the coming months. L’arrival of the new 4×4 it could coincide with a restyling of the small car, which could include some aesthetic and technological improvements. The expected price is around 18,000 euros.

Here is the limited edition of the Fiat Panda 4×4 2023

At the end of 2022, Fiat Panda 4×4 had been removed from the range of available models. However, Fiat has now announced the arrival of the Panda 4×40° Limited Edition, a special version that celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the legendary Panda 4×4. This edition will be produced in 1,983 units, a number that commemorates the launch year of the iconic versatile city car. It will be sold in Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland.

Fiat Panda 4×40° Limited Edition it will be offered in the Cross version, with a style that recalls the 1980s model. It will have an ivory-colored body, combined with 15-inch two-tone Style wheels and black mirror caps. The bodywork will feature painted side moldings with the red 4×40° logo, celebratory stickers depicting the silhouettes of the original and current Panda, and the 4×40° emblem on the central pillar. Will resume from cross version front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, tinted windows, red front tow hooks and black roof bars. At the moment, no information has been provided on the mechanical part of the vehicle.

All’interior of the Fiat Panda 4×40°, ivory will be present on the dashboard and on the soft inserts of the seats. The seats themselves will feature the celebratory icons, the 4×40° logo on the upper band of the seatback and red double stitching with contrasting fabric. The car will be equipped with a multimedia system with a 7-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard options will include automatic climate control, electric and heated door mirrors, twilight and rain sensors, and rear parking sensors.