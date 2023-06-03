New Ford Capri 2023-2024, a legendary car returns in the form of a SUV to replace the Ford Ecosport and Fiesta

Ford is evaluating a possible revival of an icon of the past: the name Capri could return in a new modern guise. According to reports from the British magazine The Sun, Ford would be ready to reintroduce the Capri name to identify its next electric crossover, based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform. The new Ford Capri could be presented at the beginning of 2024, recalling the name of the famous coupe sold in Europe between 1968 and 1986.

During its 17 years of production, Capri has known three generations and has sold over 1.8 million units. His goal was to offer the European public an affordable coupe that built on the success of the Mustang in the United States, presenting a design typical of American muscle cars. We collect all the news:

Towards the return of Ford Capri 2023-2024

Ford Capri 2023-2024, many strengths

Amko Leenarts, the head of European design at Ford, said in an interview with Autocar, ahead of the unveiling of theExplorer, that new models using historical names will have a completely new and modern interpretation of the style, while retaining some elements in common. Leenarts did not provide details on the possible return of the Capri, but admitted that we could see other historical models reinterpreted in the future.

The next generation of the Ford Capri could feature a greater height and will have two additional doors, in keeping with its nature suv coupe also suitable for family needs. It will then go from a two-door coupe to a four-door crossover. The technical specifications should be similar to those of the Explorer, which offers up to 300 HP of power and a maximum range of around 500 km.

The strategy of using historical names to propose completely new models has already been successfully adopted in the Ford Pumawhich went from a 1990s three-door coupe to a crossover, and with the Mustang Mach-E, the electric SUV that bears the name of Ford’s most iconic model.

While Ford Ecosport e Ford Fiesta are destined to leave the scene, according to the British newspaper The Sun, some information has been provided on the future Ford Capri 2024, including an alleged technical data sheet (300 HP, acceleration 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, range of 500 km) and an indicative starting price equivalent to around 45,000 euros. Reference is also made to a 15-inch vertical touchscreen display and seats with a massage function in the cabin.

A short summary on the original Capri: Launched as a European model in November 1968 and produced in Germany, Belgium and England, the Capri sold 400,000 units in its first two years and nearly 1.9 million units before production ended in December 1986. This niche model, characterized from just two doors, it was regarded in Europe as a “little Mustang” that offered the possibility of owning a sports car at an affordable price.