The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) bundles the preventive measures and information on HIV and other sexually transmitted infections under the new name LIEBESLEBEN. The new campaign is part of the federal government’s current strategy to contain HIV, hepatitis and other sexually transmitted infections, which the federal cabinet approved on April 6, 2016. It is aimed at those responsible in the healthcare sector, self-help organisations, science and the federal, state and local governments, particularly in the areas of education, work and the judiciary. The strategy describes a large number of measures to make greater use of what HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases have in common in education and information, prevention, diagnostics and treatment and to further expand the offerings. Part of the strategy is also to collect current data as a basis for planning and implementing new measures.

The current cartoon campaign stages the communicative principles of LIEBESLEBEN in a striking manner. She presents the messages “Use condoms” and “If something’s wrong, go to the doctor” in a catchy way. The new motifs can be seen on more than 65,000 billboards nationwide from mid-May. The HIV and STI prevention of the BZgA is also supported by the Association of Private Health Insurance eV (PKV).