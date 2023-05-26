New launch on June 1st: More than twice the content and optimized use of REPHA-OS® mouth and throat spray

Langenhagen – 05/26/2023

Herbal spray for caring oral hygiene is now also available as a 30 ml bottle with an extended spray head

Regular careful hygiene and care of the mouth and throat is essential for establishing both a healthy oral microbiota and an intact mucosa – because both factors protect against irritation, inflammation and halitosis. Natural mouth sprays are particularly suitable for this, as they can care for and protect with a wide variety of plant-based substances. From June 1st of this year there will be a new product that can be used for accompanying care in the case of inflammatory and infectious irritation of the mouth and throat as well as halitosis: REPHA-OS® Mouth and throat spray, a unique combination of four essential oils and three plant extracts including myrrh, will then be available in two different sizes: in addition to the well-known 12 ml bottle, a 30 ml bottle will be available for the first time. As a further innovation, the 30 ml spray also has an extended spray head so that hard-to-reach areas in the mouth and throat can be reached even more easily and precisely. In addition, the herbal spray can be used for adjuvant care and protection against bacterial plaque formation, periodontitis and mouth and gum infections, as it is scientifically antibacterial1,2 and antiviral3 effect could be demonstrated.

Users can also benefit from the special herbal composition free from chlorhexidine, one of the most common mouthwash chemicals: tooth discoloration is therefore not to be expected. The nourishing and protective spray is suitable for daily and long-term use, especially for those who wear braces and dentures due to the new, longer spray head.

Antibacterial and against oral biofilms

In vitro studies at the Medical University of Hanover have shown1: In addition to its caring properties, the mouth and throat spray has an antibacterial effect, in particular against oral pathogens that play a relevant role in the development of gingivitis or periodontitis. It also has an inhibitory effect on various stages of oral biofilm formation, which supports its use as an adjuvant in oral care and its use in the wearing of oral prostheses and braces.2

The special care in the infection season

Since the infection cascade usually starts on the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat, it is advisable to reduce the initial viral load here in particular and thus counteract possible transmission and the further course of infection. A company-independent in vitro study by scientists from the Ruhr University Bochum (RUB)3 has shown: Out of nine tested nasal and mouth sprays, two products were able to convince with their good antiviral effect. REPHA-OS® Mouth and throat spray, which is characterized in particular by its caring properties, showed the strongest effect of all nine test preparations. In the laboratory tests, it reduced the infectious viral load to the lower detection limit. The results suggest that the daily use of the herbal mouth and throat spray, in addition to the known AHA-L measures, could be useful during the infection season to care for and protect the mouth and throat: It can directly inactivate viruses and thus contribute to the short-term reduction of the initial viral load in the mouth and throat. “The RUB data indicate that with the herbal mouth spray, an antiviral effect could also be achieved directly in the pharynx in vivo in everyday life,” says Dr. medical Dieter Hoffmann, doctor of virology, microbiology and infection epidemiology, manager of the clinical-virological laboratory, Technical University of Munich.

Furthermore, the spray can also be used to optimize the AHA-L rules during a cold season if there is a susceptibility to infection: It protects and cares for the mouth and throat, the first entry point for pathogenic germs.

