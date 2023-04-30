New national vaccination prevention plan

The National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2023-2025 has been published. The plan follows from international documents:

– European Action Plan for Vaccinations 2015-2020 (EVAP)

– WHO Immunization Agenda 2030

– WHO European Agenda on Immunization 2030

To achieve the objectives, the plans include, among other things, that:

All countries recognize vaccination as a priority ;

; Individuals understand the value of immunization services and vaccines and actively request vaccinations ;

; identifies measles as a reference vaccination for assessing the adequacy of health services.

Promotion of vaccinations throughout the life course .

. Innovation on development of new vaccines .

. Analysis of the constraints related to the demand and acceptance by the population and the need to counter vaccine hesitancy and the spread of misinformation.

Promote health literacy and empowerment and empowerment of citizens.

Already the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025 specified that the goals I am shared and indispensable.

The objectives of the PNPV 2023-2025

Among the Objectives of the PNPV 2023-2025 we find:

Maintain polio-free status

Achieve and maintain elimination of measles and rubella

Strengthen the prevention of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases

Achieve and maintain target vaccination coverage structuring networks and implementing vaccination prevention pathways

structuring networks and implementing vaccination prevention pathways Complete the computerization of the regional vaccination registers e put the national vaccination register up and running

Improve surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases

Strengthen communication in the vaccination field

Promote the culture of vaccinations among health professionals and education in vacciniology.

The opinion of the National Bioethics Committee

The opinion of the National Bioethics Committee, established by Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers on 28 March 1990, has caused much discussion. ‘public opinion.

Some have taken it as an opinion that does not condition the document, while some have confused the two-page opinion of the committee with the content of the 66-page document. Let us try to clarify and examine what the NBC writes, as we will see although it is an opinion, the indications of the NBC are implemented practically to the letter in the entire document.

He takes it out on misinformation:

“One cannot fail to stigmatize the spread of false information and prejudices, such as for example the existence of a presumed correlation between vaccinations and the onset of certain pathologies, hypotheses widely denied by countless scientific studies”.

Yet today we know that during the pandemic disinformation was systematically implemented by political and scientific institutions and that with the help of social media, truthful and incontrovertible scientific opinions were hidden and censored. Shouldn’t the committee be concerned? As mentioned, the document incorporates the indications of the NBC:

“Think, for example, of the delicate issue of adverse events to vaccination, real or presumed, and the need for an integrated approach for their adequate management, both for the safety of the population (where the risk is plausible), and to avoid exploitation (in the absence of causal correlation) which would end up endangering collective security”.

Among other things, the NBC recommends: Information and information campaigns involving social media and doctors for mass and individual information.

The observance the obligation of adequate vaccination prophylaxis on the part of health professionals and staff employed in schools of all levels and in general in the places most frequented by children according to their specific activity.

The use of MMG and PLS to convince clients how vaccines are one of the most effective treatments, with a particularly positive risk/benefit ratio.

The “hunt” for “No Vax” and children

Il continuous monitoring of non-vaccination. In order to identify those who need to be encouraged towards a vaccination course (compliance) and to highlight any deficiencies in vaccination coverage, especially with regard to children.

In the event of alarm situations, implement repeated actions and take emergency measures ed any legislative interventions necessary to restore or reach an acceptable level. (This means, for example, the vaccination obligation as happened with the anti-covid serums, ed)

The NBC does not even spare children and their families:

“In the event that the parent or in any case the legal representative of the minor person does not consent to the vaccination and the doctor deems it appropriate and necessary, the decision is remitted to the competent Tutelary Judge on direct appeal by the parent or doctor”.

Unfortunately, this is more of a sad reality than an opinion, we have seen it with the covid vaccines, too often if the minor is in favor the judge listens to him and forces him to vaccinate (which is absurd since we are not talking about mandatory vaccines for minors). If, on the other hand, the minor is against it, the judge does not listen to him and still obliges him to be vaccinated.

As mentioned, more than an opinion, that of the NBC seems like a sort of preface, a summary of what is contained in the plan, as we will discover together in the video.