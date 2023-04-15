New online program offers effective treatment for insomnia

The newly developed program uses cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia to improve sleep.

Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is a clinically proven treatment for insomnia that focuses on the underlying psychological and behavioral factors that contribute to poor sleep. However, traditional CBT-I programs often require in-person visits to a sleep specialist, making it difficult for many people to take advantage of this powerful treatment.

The DEEP SLEEP PROGRAMM is a cutting-edge online CBT-I course designed to help people with insomnia develop healthier sleep habits, reduce anxiety and stress, and improve overall sleep quality. The program is based on the latest findings in sleep medicine and cognitive behavioral therapy and was developed by a team of sleep experts.

What is unique is that it can be completed entirely online and at your own pace. This means people with insomnia can work through the program at their own pace without having to take time off work or travel to a clinic. The course is also highly interactive and includes a range of multimedia resources including videos, audio recordings and interactive exercises to help participants learn key skills and techniques to overcome their sleep problems

The Deep Sleep Program is suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds who suffer from insomnia, including those who have tried other treatments in the past without success. The course is very flexible and can be tailored to the specific needs and goals of each participant. And because it’s entirely online, it’s very affordable and accessible to people who can’t afford traditional in-person therapy.

Studies have shown that online CBT-I programs can be just as effective as in-person programs, making them a valuable option for people seeking treatment for insomnia. The DEEP SLEEP PROGRAM is a promising new tool for treating insomnia, offering a convenient and accessible way to improve sleep and overall quality of life.

The Turn Point Institute is a leader in sleep research and cognitive behavioral therapy. Her evidence-based approach to sleep therapy has helped thousands of people improve their sleep and quality of life.

