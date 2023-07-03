New Peugeot 208 2023-2024, unprecedented previews on the renewal of the city car (the best-selling car in Europe)

In 2022, Peugeot 208 reached the top position as the best-selling car in Europe, overtaking Volkswagen Golf. This result is a success for the French automaker, highlighting the strategic importance of this city car. With the upcoming restyling approaching, the brand is committed to improving the aesthetic appearance and enriching the standard equipment.

During a recent road test session, a prototype of the facelift. Despite the presence of camouflage both in the front and rear of the car in the spy photos, we can still anticipate some of the new features that will be introduced with this update, which is scheduled to be launched this summer. Let’s take stock:

New Peugeot 208 2023-2024: very high expectations

Despite the films to camouflage it, we can observe some interesting details of the new design of the Peugeot 208 2023-2024. The front part will be redesigned, with the introduction of elements derived from the 2008 restyling, such as the light clusters characterized by three vertical LED bars. The rear will also undergo minor tweaks, with new graphics for the headlights.

The spy photos also show foil-covered alloy wheels, typical of facelifts, which could feature a new design. In particular, for the electric version of the 208, the alloy wheels will have a specific design to optimize aerodynamics. With the facelift, Peugeot could also introduce new body color options. Some images show the car being recharged, and the presence of the letter E on the body clearly indicates that it is the electric variant e-208.

As for the cabin, the pictures show the characteristic Peugeot i-Cockpit, which will probably receive an update in the infotainment system. New upholstery could be introduced with the facelift. As for the engines, there are no major changes. In the current electric version, a new 115 kW powertrain powered by a 54 kWh battery has already been introduced. The range of internal combustion engines could be expanded with the introduction of a new 136 HP mild hybrid unit. It remains to await further details on the launch of the restyling of the Peugeot 208. The expected price is slightly below 20,000 euros.

Peugeot e-208, the fully electric version of the small car of the French brand, is renewed by adopting the same engine present in the Peugeot e-308. This new engine delivers 156PS of power and 260Nm of torque, representing a 15% increase over the previous 136PS unit. And the range has also been optimised, now reaching 400 km in the WLTP cycle, an improvement of 10.5%. This result was made possible thanks to an energy consumption of 12 kWh per 100 km. The electric unit is powered by a new 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 51 kWh.

Peugeot e-208 features various optimizations, including a new heat pump combined with a hygrometric sensor positioned in the upper part of the windscreen. This system maximizes the efficiency of heating and cooling the cabin. The information provided by the sensor allows for more precise control of internal air circulation, thus conserving battery energy during the heating and temperature maintenance phases. THE class A+ tyres, characterized by lower rolling resistance, contribute positively to the car’s range. The implemented gearbox reduction ensures greater range during road and highway journeys.

To further optimize range, the driver can select one of three available driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. These modes allow you to prioritize autonomy or performance according to user preferences. Furthermore, by activating the Brake mode, the user can increase energy recovery by accentuating deceleration when the accelerator pedal is released, thus taking advantage of regenerative braking.