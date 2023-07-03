Kick Platform Announces Changes to Combat View Manipulation and Expand User Accessibility

Title: Kick Gaming Platform Gains Popularity with Streamers and Announces New Changes

Subtitle: CEO Eddie Craven Addresses “View Manipulation” and Reveals Plans for Enhanced Content Control

Kick, a gaming platform that caught attention for its association with crypto casinos upon its launch, is now becoming a preferred destination for streamers. With favorable terms and profit distribution for content creators, including renowned streamers such as xQc and Amouranth, Kick has successfully enticed a multitude of users to join its ranks.

Initially met with skepticism due to its investors, Kick has managed to dispel doubts by assuring streamers that their profits would not be tampered with. The growing popularity of the platform prompted many to believe that Kick would request Twitch, owned by Amazon, to incorporate the changes they desired. However, it seems that the highly anticipated modifications did not materialize on Amazon’s platform.

Insider Gaming reports that Kick CEO Eddie Craven, who is also a co-founder of Stake.com, has been transparent about the platform’s development. In recent discussions, Craven addressed the issue of “view manipulation” and bots on the platform, unveiling the prompt actions taken to tackle these problems.

In a recent Twitter thread, it was revealed that Kick will introduce an option to disable gambling and hot tub channels, as well as restrict other content unsuitable for minors. By making the platform more accessible to users of all ages, Kick aims to create a safer and enjoyable streaming experience. This step towards improved content control has garnered positive feedback, as the official Kick account highlights over 10 million active accounts on the platform.

The question arises: if you were a content creator, would you choose to migrate to Kick or remain loyal to Twitch?

As Kick gains momentum in the streaming world, it is evident that the platform is working diligently to address user concerns and enhance the overall streaming experience. With renowned streamers already on board and a growing user base, Kick aims to establish itself as a viable alternative to existing platforms. Only time will tell if Kick’s commitment to favorable terms for streamers and increased content control will attract a significant migration of content creators.

