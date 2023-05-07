New Sehol E10X 2023, the JAC-Volkswagen Anhui city car ready to amaze from 7 thousand euros

This is an intriguing project that, if completed, could surprise the automotive market. At the center of attention is the latest electric car from China: Nowhere E10X, a model with numerous distinctive features, starting from the price. In Beijing, the purchase cost is less than 7,000 euros. Obviously, Chinese prices are not comparable with European ones, but in any case it is a very economical and innovative car, equipped with sodium rather than lithium batteries, as is generally the case.

Sehol is the result of collaboration between Jac and Volkswagen Anhui, while the battery was developed by Hina Battery, a company not well known in the sector, which decided to develop a sodium electric motor in three versions: two prismatic and one cylindrical, the latter installed on the Sehol. Let’s dig into the details:

So the Sehol E10X 2023 city car is ready to impress

Opinions and price Sehol E10X 2023

Il power system of the Sehol E10X 2023 it consists of a 25 kWh battery pack with an energy density of 120 Wh/kg (140 Wh/kg for the individual cells), which ensures a range of 250 kilometers on a single charge. One of the peculiarities that makes this model particularly interesting is the possibility of rapid recharging, which allows for full energy recovery in just 15 minutes.

The sodium batteries represent an interesting alternative to lithium batteries and are attracting the attention of major Chinese manufacturers, including Catl, world leader in the sector, and Byd, a leading company in the electric car market in China and which is expanding its presence in Europe. One of the main reasons for this interest is that sodium batteries require less expensive raw materials than lithium batteries, which translates into a lower cost for the manufacturer.

Compared to the first models of sodium batteries, the current ones are reaching an optimal energy density, similar to that of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

Sehol E10X 2023 is an electric car with ideal characteristics for urban driving also due to the dimensions, i.e. a length of 3.65 meters and a wheelbase of 2.39 metres.

Equipped with a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a 360-degree camera, this car also offers good standard equipment. But there are still some doubts about the Chinese homologations, which are less strict than the European ones, especially for smaller cars.

On balance and going into details, Sehol E10X still represents an important step forward in the search for solutions that allow reduce the weight of the batteries, which in the specific case of the Sehol E10X is about 1000 kg, and to consume less than 10 kWh for every 100 km of travel. Furthermore, these cars not intended for the premium range must also have a competitive price.

