New topic on “vascular professional” – No more limits in the treatment of insufficient veins with laser therapy

Are there still limits to the treatment of insufficient veins with lasers? Dr. Thomas K. Weiler of the Vein Center Pforzheim, Germany, is of the opinion, endovenous laser therapy has finally replaced conventional treatment methods.

No limits with lasers (Source: AdobeStock – © Oleksiy)

Bad Homburg, 21st June 2023: Are there still limits to the treatment of insufficient veins with lasers? The current article in the international journal for modern therapies in phlebology vascular professional deals with precisely this question. Dr. Thomas K. Weiler of the Vein Center Pforzheim, Germany, has more than 25 years of experience with endovenous laser therapy. During that time, he has performed more than 5,000 treatments. The intensive study of the mode of action of laser light and its use in the treatment of insufficient veins convinced Dr. Weiler to work exclusively with laser technology in this field. In his opinion, the procedure has finally replaced conventional treatment methods.

The use of longer wavelengths, which are optimally absorbed by the water components in the vein wall so that the surrounding tissue is better protected and fewer side effects occur, is crucial for the use of laser therapy. For scar-free access to the vein, thin laser catheters are required, which are inserted into the vein by means of a puncture.

In addition, different designs of laser catheters ensure that even pronounced findings can be treated sustainably: e.g. in the case of truncal veins with a diameter of more than 3 cm, difficult recurrences after previous conventional or endovenous treatment (especially in the case of left short stumps), very superficial or intracutaneous branches, perforators with critical skin such as dermatosis or also in the treatment of venous malformations.

Read the entire article by Dr. Weiler on our website The new comment function can also be used to leave comments or start a dialog.

As a media partner at the European Venous Forum in Berlin from 22nd – 24th June, 2023, printed copies of our latest complete issue will be available, and you are welcome to take them with you free of charge.

If you don’t want to miss any news from us, register here: and receive all news directly via our vascular professional newsletter.

Image source: AdobeStock – © Oleksiy

vascular professional is a new professional journal in English for phlebologists, launched in 2021 and published for the first time in April 2021. The journal is published regularly online as an eMagazine. There is an option to order printed copies if required.

The aim is to promote and enrich scientific discussion and the exchange of experience in research and practice. This follows the vision of further establishing particularly gentle minimally invasive treatment methods in medicine and making them accessible to broad circles.

In this way, the journal aims to make a profound contribution to the promotion of innovative and future-oriented treatment methods. For more information, please visit: www.vascular-professional.com

company contact

vascular professional

Caroline Hoppe

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

0049-(0)6172-27159-0

0049-(0)6172-27159-69

Press contact

vascular professional

Caroline Hoppe

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

0049-(0)6172-27159-16

0049-(0)6172-27159-69

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

