VATICAN CITY – Waking up at dawn, a light breakfast, reading a few newspapers with the images of his suffering face during the general audience of Wednesday that preceded hospitalizationand then a glance at daily practices: just yesterday the Holy See published the solemn “repudiation” of the so-called “doctrine of discovery”, used since the end of the fifteenth century to expropriate the lands of the Americas from the indigenous peoples and which “is not part of the teaching of the Catholic Church», and Francis wanted it to be clear since last year he went among the natives in Canada. Behold: the Pope “has resumed work”. More than the not irrelevant detail of the prayer and the Eucharist in the chapel of the papal apartment on the tenth floor of the Gemelli – which means at least that he got out of bed – it is the «progressive» and «significant improvement» , with relative return to workthe essential message that Francis wanted to convey beyond the curtain of almost absolute confidentiality that the Pope himself has ordered, as in 2021, around his hospitalization.

Cardinal Ratzinger had lived Wojtyla’s last months with anguish, with the relative danger that others would decide for the Pope, and as pontiff he stepped aside when he felt his strength fail. Francesco is different from both.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

