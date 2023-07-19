Nicetile: Uses, Dosage, Side Effects, and More

Important Information About Nicetile: What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This article is not a substitute for medical advice or the drug’s leaflet. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and represents the author’s opinion based on scientific literature and official documents. It is highly recommended to consult a healthcare professional for personalized medical advice.

What is Nicetile used for?

Nicetile, a medication containing L-acetylcarnitine as its active ingredient, plays a vital role in protecting, nourishing, and providing antioxidant properties to the cells of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. It is primarily prescribed for the treatment of peripheral nerve lesions due to mechanical causes or inflammatory processes. Conditions such as:

Peripheral neuropathy

Troncular and radicular lesions

Withdrawal symptoms and cravings during alcohol withdrawal (administered intravenously)

Male infertility

Various formulations of Nicetile are available on the market:

Nicetile 20 sachets of 500 mg

Nicetile 30 tablets of 500 mg

Nicetile 5 vials IM/IV 500 mg

Nicetile vials for oral use

Do You Need a Prescription?

Yes, a repeatable medical prescription is required to purchase Nicetile.

Is it Covered by Insurance?

No, Nicetile is not covered by insurance.

Posology and Dosage

It is important to adhere to the prescribed dosage recommended by your doctor. Typically, the dosage ranges from 500 mg to 1,500 mg per day, divided into 2 or 3 doses as directed by the doctor. Each injectable tablet/sachet/vial contains 500 mg of the active ingredient.

How Long Does it Take to Take Effect?

The onset of Nicetile’s effects may vary depending on the individual and the condition being treated. It generally takes several days to a few weeks before the effects become noticeable.

How Long Can it be Taken?

The duration of Nicetile treatment is determined by the prescribing doctor. Studies have shown continuous intake for up to 33 months without significant side effects.

Side Effects

Like all medications, Nicetile may cause side effects in some individuals, although not everyone experiences them. Common side effects include decreased appetite, insomnia, dizziness, and headaches. Uncommon side effects include bloating, constipation, skin hypersensitivity, and tingling sensations. Other potential side effects may include joint pain, muscle twitching, fatigue, and swelling.

It’s important to note that mild excitement and facial redness may occur but usually resolve with a decrease in dosage. While there have been sporadic reports of these side effects, the risk of increased blood pressure is not apparent. However, a decrease in blood pressure has been observed in some cases.

Contraindications

Nicetile is contraindicated in individuals with allergies to L-acetylcarnitine or any of the excipients in the medication.

Interactions

To date, there have been no known interactions between Nicetile and other medications.

Additional Sources

For more information about Nicetile, its uses, and potential side effects, consult reliable medical sources and consult with your healthcare provider.

