Nine days to fight fake news on celiac disease (16/05/2023)

“The gluten-free diet helps you lose weight and even those who are not celiac can follow it to benefit from it”; “Celiac disease is an allergy to wheat and is a temporary condition”; “A person can be more or less celiac so, from time to time, it is possible to ‘transgress’ the gluten-free diet”. These are just some of the false myths and fake news concerning celiac disease and the gluten-free diet AIC – Italian Celiac Association intends to debunk with the National Celiac Week which returns throughout Italy from 13 to 21 May 2023on the occasion of International Celiac Day which is celebrated on May 16th.

Now in its eighth edition and organized in collaboration with the 21 associated territorial AICs, the National Celiac Week includes 9 days of insights and events to raise awareness and provide correct information on celiac disease, a pathology that in Italy affects about 600 thousand people of which almost 60% have not yet been diagnosed (Ministry of Health data, 2021).

Gluten-free cooking classes for adults and children; free medical screening and consultations; meetings and advice of dietitians and nutritionists, online and in presence; dissemination and information initiatives in direct contact with experts; Open Day of the territorial AIC offices to inform and distribute material and gadgets to the population; workshops for children and fairy tale readings on celiac disease and inclusion: these are some of the many events dedicated to people with celiac disease, but not only, distributed throughout the peninsula, to properly talk about celiac disease and a gluten-free diet. The complete calendar of events is available at settimanadellaceliachia.it.

An important space is dedicated to schools with “Everyone at the table, all together: gluten-free menu days”an initiative that provides a completely gluten-free menu for everyone in nursery and primary school canteensa of over 100 Italian municipalities: more than 150,000 gluten-free meals were distributed in the past edition alone. The initiative is an opportunity to raise awareness and inform students, families and teachers about celiac disease and the gluten-free diet thanks to the information material specially created and made available by AIC.

«The National Celiac Week confirms itself as a fundamental appointment for disseminating correct information and increasing awareness of celiac disease, because there are still too many false myths and fake news that lead to underestimating a severe and still strongly underestimated disease that affects a very high number of people,” he says Rossella Valmarana, President of AIC – Italian Celiac Association.

Funds in the 2023 budget law

«The National Week is also an opportunity to recall the importance of early diagnosis, a fundamental form of prevention of complications, even very serious ones, that a late diagnosis can bring. Today in Italy we have a precious tool: in fact, the 2023 Budget Law provides for an economic investment for a screening that identifies children and young people at risk of developing celiac disease or type 1 diabetes and which will help bring out the hidden part of the celiac disease iceberg».

National pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease has been promoted in Parliament by Italian Diabetes Foundation. In anticipation of passage of the law, the FID funded a pilot population-based screening study, called Uniscreen, underway in Cantalupo (Milan). The study is carried out by the IRCCS San Raffaele hospital and coordinated by Prof. Emanuele Bosi. (info on “National pediatric screening for type 1 diabetes and celiac disease)

On the site settimanadellaceliachia.it it is also possible to discover the most widespread fake news on celiac disease, test one’s knowledge with a digital quiz and download useful material. Information relating to the “Everyone at the table, all together: gluten-free menu days” initiative is also available.

What is celiac disease?

Celiac disease (or celiac disease) is a chronic inflammation of the small intestine, triggered by the ingestion of gluten in genetically predisposed subjects. Gluten is a protein complex present in some cereals (wheat, rye, barley, avenaspelled, spelled, kamut®, triticale.

Celiac disease is the most frequent food intolerance globally, with an average prevalence of about 1%. This means that in Italy celiac people are estimated to be 1% of the population, about 600,000 people.

Celiac disease has a genetic component, for this children and siblings of people who suffer from it are more likely to develop the disease (about 10%, compared to 1% of the general population). Leading to the diagnosis is still difficult and long, just think that on average it takes 6 years to receive the diagnosis of celiac disease.

How to help a celiac person?

At home, if you have to prepare meals for someone with celiac disease, follow a few simple steps, such as pay attention to using carefully cleaned utensils and cookware after being used to cook foods with gluten. Do not contaminate gluten-free foods with gluten-containing foods through dirty cutlery or surfaces. Pay attention to the choice of foods: rice, corn, millet, quinoa, amaranth, fruit, vegetables, legumes, milk, meat, fish, eggs are all naturally gluten-free foods. Tomato puree, cheese and other processed products are also fine, for everyone else, check that the label says “gluten-free”.