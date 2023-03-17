Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

Nippon Express (Belgium) NV/SA (hereinafter “NX Belgium”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., became the first Japanese freight forwarder to pass the Pharma.Aero

Nippon Express Group has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its “Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 — Dynamic Growth” and pursues the global development of a secure pharmaceutical logistics platform to meet increasingly sophisticated and diverse pharmaceutical logistics needs.

NX Belgium received Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, a standard for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals, in December 2021 for its facilities in the cargo area of ​​Brussels International Airport, demonstrating its competence in temperature control, quality control and other aspects of the international air transport of medicines.

Through its merger with Pharma.Aero, NX Belgium will share and build on its knowledge and expertise related to pharmaceutical companies, airport operators and airlines specialized in the transportation of pharmaceuticals around the world and the international temperature-controlled transportation services and warehousing capabilities of Nippon Express Group’s global network to provide a high quality pharmaceutical logistics platform.

Nippon Express Group is committed to supporting its customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and secure global pharmaceutical logistics platform with the aim of contributing to the health of people around the world.

Pharma.Aero: A collaborative coalition of pharmaceutical companies, the CEIV Pharma certification community, airport operators and others in the air cargo logistics industry. The platform was launched in 2016 with the aim of designing and developing projects to address pharmaceutical air transport challenges across all industries. Their initiatives are managed from Brussels Airport and Miami Airport.

