Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 7,680 new corona infections early on Friday morning. That was 1.9 percent or 149 fewer cases than on Friday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 47.4 yesterday to 47 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 190,600 active corona cases with proof, which is around 50,400 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 119 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 644 deaths, corresponding to an average of 92 deaths per day (previous day: 93).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 169,579. So far, a total of 38.29 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

