Fiorentina overwhelms Sivasspor and qualifies for the quarterfinals

Fiorentina overwhelms Sivasspor and qualifies for the quarterfinals

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Fiorentina also won the second leg against Sivasspor and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Conference League. In Turkey, the Viola won 4-1 in a comeback after a 1-0 success in the first leg: the goals from…

