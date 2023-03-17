by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Fiorentina also won the second leg against Sivasspor and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Conference League. In Turkey, the Viola won 4-1 in a comeback after a 1-0 success in the first leg: the goals from…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Fiorentina overwhelms Sivasspor and qualifies for the quarter-finals appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper gds.it».