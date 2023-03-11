Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

– Compiles “NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual” and appoints Head of NX-Pharma Global Quality –

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., based in Tokyo, has compiled the NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual, effective as of Sunday, January 1, 2023, to unify and standardize quality standards in pharmaceutical logistics on a global scale.

Nippon Express Group has positioned pharmaceutical industry as a key industry in its “Nippon Express Group Business Plan 2023 — Dynamic Growth” and has achieved Good Distribution Practice (GDP) quality system, CEIV Pharma and other certifications for pharmaceutical logistics at 34 locations in 24 Countries/regions acquired to meet the increasingly stringent and diverse needs of pharmaceutical logistics while the group develops a safe, secure worldwide pharmaceutical logistics network focused on these certifications.

In order to provide customers in the pharmaceutical industry with high-quality pharmaceutical logistics services, Nippon Express Group has been working on the introduction of a globally unified and standardized quality management system, and recently compiled the “NX-Pharma Global Quality Manual”. In addition to further improving the quality of its existing transport, warehouse – and other services, the group strives to develop a pharmaceutical logistics platform that creates new value.

In addition, the group has newly established a global pharmaceutical logistics quality department at its global headquarters and appointed a head of NX-Pharma Global Quality to strengthen the quality management system on a global scale.

Nippon Express Group will remain committed to providing logistics support to customers in the global pharmaceutical industry by building a reliable and safe global pharmaceutical logistics platform, thereby contributing to the health of people around the world.

