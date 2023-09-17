“No budget hole, but a lot of injustice. This is not the time for controversy” — Cheers

14 September 2023 – “As I already had the opportunity to declare just two days ago during the Regional Health Commission, and as councilor Valentina Castaldini knows very well, the 2023 forecast deficit of the Healthcare Companies is around 300 million euros, and not of 1 billion as he claims. In the budget preparation process, we must also count the resources we have to cover, and Castaldini strangely forgets to do so, but they are resources which – as mentioned – bring the potential deficit to 300 million, which this year too we are committed to remedying as we have been doing for the last 3 years. So no holes. But a lot of injustice, yes.”

Thus the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doninireplies to the statements of Forza Italia regional councilor Valentina Castaldini regarding the public health accounts of Emilia-Romagna.

“As a system of the Regions, in fact – continues the councilor – we have been saying for several months that at a national level there is a lack of 4 billion to ensure the coverage of expenses for regional health services. Minister Schillaci says exactly the same thing, asking the Government to commit to finding them. The share of those 4 billion destined for Emilia-Romagna is worth 7.5%, exactly 300 million”.

“This is not the time for controversy – concludes Donini -, what is at stake here is public and universal healthcare at a national level. This government tells us whether their battle will be to save it or to deprive citizens of a right enshrined at a constitutional level such as that of health.

Instead of exploiting incorrect data for the purposes of political controversy as an end in itself, let the political forces that are in opposition in Emilia-Romagna, the same ones that are in government in other regions, help us to approve the regional law proposal to be sent to the Chambers with which we ask to set healthcare spending at 7.5% of the national GDP”.