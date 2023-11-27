No energy? 5 foods rob the body of iron – what helps now

Constantly tired, dizzy and hair loss – iron deficiency should not be ignored and if in doubt you should consult a doctor. Read here which popular foods deprive your body of iron.

Even though you went to bed on time last night, when you look in the mirror you only see dark circles under your eyes? Do you feel drained and don’t know why? Do you feel dizzy every now and then?

Then iron deficiency could be to blame. The trace element plays an important role in cell formation and cellular respiration.

This means: If we take in oxygen through the lungs, hemoglobin is bound with the help of iron and distributed throughout the body through the blood to generate energy in the cells. The muscles are also supplied with energy in this way. If this process is disrupted, we suffer.

You can recognize an iron deficiency by these symptoms

Paleness Tiredness Skin and mucous membrane diseases Lack of energy Reduced hair growth Brittle nails

Especially because the symptoms are varied and not always clear, it is important to see a doctor. Because the only way to detect a deficiency is through blood analysis. The protein ferritin is crucial. It is considered a standard measurement of the amount of iron stored in the human body.

Women are more likely to suffer from iron deficiency

The values ​​vary depending on gender. Women are affected in 80 percent of cases. Studies from the USA and Europe show: 15 to 20 percent of all women of menstrual age suffer from iron deficiency. Of these, 3 percent are affected by anemia (anemia).

The good news: Iron deficiency can often be prevented with the right diet. The bad news: There are foods that deprive the body of iron. You should remember these, because once you have an iron deficiency, the iron usually has to be replaced with medication.

Black tea and coffee – inhibit iron absorption in the body

The fact that black tea and coffee are classic iron robbers is due to the tannins. Reason: The vegetable tannins inhibit the absorption of iron from food.

If you still can’t do without, you should only enjoy both drinks two hours after your last meal. This is especially true for people who already suffer from an iron deficiency.

Whole grain products – simple trick makes them better

Foods containing phytic acid form compounds with iron, which reduce its absorption in the body. The substance is found in whole grain and soy products. But also in corn and rice.

A little trick: If you soak the grain before eating, the phytic acid is reduced.

Cocoa, chocolate and spinach

Cocoa and spinach contain oxalate, which limits iron absorption in the intestines.

