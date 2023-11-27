Cyber ​​Monday live ticker: The 18 best offers in 2023

Cyber ​​Monday is the last chance to save big before Christmas – we’ll show you the best offers in the live ticker. PR/Business Insider

It’s that time again: The Cyber Monday is there! It is next to that for online retailers and bargain hunters Black Friday one of the most important dates of the year. Because it offers the last opportunity to get big discounts before the holidays. Consumers are happy about deals and attractive offers at online shops like Amazon*, Otto*, Media Markt*, Saturn* and Co.

When will Cyber ​​Monday 2023 take place?

In 2023, Cyber ​​Monday falls on November 27th. Traditionally it always takes place on the Monday after Black Friday. The special thing about Cyber ​​Monday: He focuses entirely on online trading. This means that bargain shopping on this day is particularly possible from the comfort of your own home. Cyber ​​Monday was created in 2005 by marketing professionals as a reaction to Black Friday. They wanted to create an incentive for customers to shop online. Since its inception, the online shopping event has become more popular every year.

What is Cyber ​​Week all about?

It is not surprising that this plan has worked in recent years. Many people now use Cyber ​​Monday to make another cheap purchase before Christmas. The shopping days in November work so well that it’s no longer just Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but… a whole week of discounts and special offers gives. The so-called Cyber Week was introduced in Germany in 2010 by Amazon. During this period, numerous online shops offer new offers and bargains every day. Cyber ​​Week begins on the Monday before Black Friday (in 2023 this is November 20th) and ends with Cyber ​​Monday on November 27th.

When does Cyber ​​Monday end?

The Cyber ​​Monday lasts exactly 24 hours, so one day. The promotion ends with the change to Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at midnight. After Black Friday on November 24, 2023 is Cyber ​​Monday the last big chance to shop for cheap deals before Christmas. Since most retailers offer numerous reductions during Cyber ​​Week in the week before Cyber ​​Monday and on that day itself, there are usually no big discounts to be expected after the event. Of course, this isn’t entirely out of the question. Nevertheless, Cyber ​​Monday is probably the last chance for bargains on a large scale.

Live ticker: The best deals for Cyber ​​Monday 2023

Cyber ​​Week and its highlight, Cyber ​​Monday, are not (yet) as strong in sales as Black Friday, but It’s still worth checking out offers. Because on these days you can get household appliances, technology, clothing and much more at the absolute lowest prices – sometimes even cheaper than on Black Friday. Are you wondering which bargains you shouldn’t miss on Cyber ​​Monday 2023? In our Live-Ticker we present you the best offers!

Cyber ​​Monday, 12:10 a.m

We’ll take a short ticker break and continue with the next deals in the morning. Our list of offers includes televisions, cell phones, headphones and more. Until then, you should definitely check these out too Cyber ​​Monday offers from Media Markt view. There is around 30 percent on top brands like Apple, JBL or Microsoft:

Cyber ​​Monday, 12:08 a.m

Speaking of tech dreams: Apple follows a strict pricing policy, which is why there are rarely offers for iPhone etc. On days like Cyber ​​Monday you can also get cheap Apple bargains – even if the discounts are not quite as high as the competition. Nevertheless, we have these deals, among other things up to 14 percent discount found – including the brand new iPhone 15.

Cyber ​​Monday, 12:06 a.m

Let’s continue with Saturn, where you can make all your tech dreams come true on Cyber ​​Monday. Speakers, smartwatches and e-scooters are just a small selection of the things you can get from Saturn today up to 61 percent discount can secure.

Cyber ​​Monday, 00:04

The Dicsounter Lidl is known for low prices and of course Cyber ​​Monday is no exception. So you can up to 59 percent discount to back up. Also exciting: The popular Thermomix alternative Monsieur Cuisine is also reduced on Cyber ​​Monday.

Cyber ​​Monday, 12:02 a.m

Also Otto is once again generous on Cyber ​​Monday. For example, you can buy televisions, smartphones and household appliances there at significantly lower prices. How much is the discount? Up to 47 percent are in there – sometimes even more!

Cyber ​​Monday, 00:00

The Cyber Monday hat begonnen and we start our live ticker with the best Amazon offers. There are generous discounts there – especially on Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick or the Echo smart speaker, some of which are available today 50 percent cheaper are.

On Cyber ​​Monday there are a variety of attractive offers and discounts at well-known online shops such as Amazon, Media Markt, Saturn and Co. Originally intended as the end of the shopping weekend after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it gives customers the opportunity to do a variety of things to shop from offers – conveniently online. This is particularly worthwhile as this day is the last major discount campaign before Christmas. The shops’ discounts may be even greater on Cyber ​​Monday because they want to get rid of a large number of products to make room for new goods.

Cyber ​​Monday 2023: These shops are taking part

More bargains for Cyber ​​Monday

Important information about Cyber ​​Monday

