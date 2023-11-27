discounts on Xbox Series X, S and controllers

After launching Black Friday discounts for digital titles last week, Microsoft is now offering us a series of very interesting hardware offers, with Xbox Series X disponibile a 404,99 Euro su Amazon oa 429,99 Euro on the Microsoft StoreBut that is not all!

If, in addition to the console, you are also interested in taking Diablo IVIn fact, Microsoft offers us an attractive discount on console + game bundlewhich you find at 427,99 Euro su Amazon e 439,99 Euro on the Microsoft Store. Considering the price of the game alone, this is an excellent offer.

For those who want next-gen but still affordable gaming, instead, Xbox Series S is in fact available at 239,98 Euro su Amazon o on the Microsoft StoreWhile a 249,99 Euro you can have the Starter Package which includes, in addition to the console, also 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate.

And, finally, there is also space for accessories: i Wireless controllers are discounted up to 25%while the Controller Elite Serie 2 Core it can be purchased at 118 Euro su Amazon e Microsoft StoreWith the’full edition of the controller discounted a 159 Euro su Amazon e Microsoft Store.

Happy shopping!

MX Video – Xbox Series X | S

Share this: Facebook

X

