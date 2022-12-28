Too many attacks for Paola Caruso, who decides to break the silence on her son’s condition in order to silence the gossip. In fact, in recent days many of her have pointed the finger at the showgirl, who showed herself radiant next to her child despite the fact that a few hours earlier she had announced that the little one had been the victim of “a misfortune”. Someone of her, in particular, had accused her of having released certain statements with the aim of attracting her spotlight to herself. But Paola doesn’t agree and today on her social networks she writes a vitriolic message against those who allow themselves to make allegations: “I repeat something I have already said. My son has a big health problem that still exists today. As a mother I try to spend the best Christmas possible for My Son. No more meanness. Even at Christmas? Shame on you”.

No details added on the specific nature of the health problem experienced by little Michelino, born in 2019 from the shipwrecked relationship with the entrepreneur Francesco Caserta. Still in recent days, however, the 37-year-old model had specified that the child was struggling with important “therapies” and that what had happened to him was “very serious”. “We’ve been doing tests and therapy for a month and we’re going to be doing a lot of therapy for a long time,” she specifically said last week. The discovery of the problem took place while the family was on vacation in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: “We were in Sharm with my son and we had to return to Italy urgently due to an accident that happened to Michele”, his words. Then the decision to maintain, at least for the moment, confidentiality on the precise situation of the little one. It is probable that, if Paola feels like telling more fully what the child is going through, she will perhaps do it on the microphone of her friend Barbara d’Urso, a presenter of whom she has often been a guest in recent years.