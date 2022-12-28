(schematic / taken from pixabay)

According to Digital Foundry Direct Weekly, citing several developers, Nintendo considered a Switch Pro, but it was eventually canceled.

The medium’s editor John Linneman said: “From what I’ve talked to with various developers, there used to be some kind of mid-term Switch update plan, but it doesn’t seem to be happening anymore. So, it’s clear that whatever they (referring to Nintendo) are doing next Whatever, it’s going to be really next-gen hardware, and I don’t think it’s going to be 2023.”

Linneman speculates that the Switch Pro was canceled in part because Nintendo feared another Gamecube or Wii U situation, both of which sold poorly.

According to VGChartz’s latest estimated console sales report, as of December 3, 2022, global sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have exceeded 118.2 million units.

This also allowed Switch to successfully surpass the 117.03 million units of SONY PS4, taking the fourth place in global console sales.

