Health Nobody knows, but here's how much watermelon you can eat a day: study
Health

by admin
Watermelon is one of the summer fruits par excellence. Native to tropical Africa, it is shown in the hieroglyphics of Ancient Egypt from five thousand years ago. According to the Egyptian religion the watermelon, blossoming from the seed of the god Seth, deity of the desert and the dead. It was almost always placed in the tombs of the pharaohs as a form of food for the afterlife.

Its freshness and taste allow us to also benefit from its nutritional properties. This fruit strengthens the immune system, has anti-inflammatory characteristics, refines the body, improves the appearance of the skin and hair, supports circulation and bone strength.

The pulp of watermelon also includes vitamins A and C, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium. The presence of vitamin C and potassium especially would have a purifying and detoxifying action that makes watermelon a perfect fruit to naturally counteract fluid retention, swelling in the legs and hypertension. It is also rich in carotenoids capable of fighting the action of free radicals and therefore the aging of cells. Among these, as already mentioned, lycopene, an appreciable nutrient as it would be able to decrease the risk of getting sick from different types of cancer.

But don’t overdo it with this fruit. Usually, given the tiny caloric content, you could eat watermelon even every day on summer days, but pay attention to the quantities, precisely because of the sugar content. A portion of 200 grams could be the right one for a satisfying and satisfying snack. In addition to diabetics, an overabundant consumption of watermelon is also not recommended for those with digestive problems for what has been said.

It is also known that excessive consumption of watermelon can cause an annoying swelling in the belly, but if we are able to limit ourselves and especially if we do not combine this fruit with a meal already rich in carbohydrates and sugars, this will not happen. In addition to the watermelon pulp, we can also consume its seeds which, contrary to what is often believed, do not make you fat. Indeed, they give numerous benefits as they are rich in fiber, protein and mineral salts, as well as unsaturated fats.

But beware of their laxative effect, which can become a problem if we exaggerate with the quantities. So here are how many times you can eat this delicious fruit during the day.

