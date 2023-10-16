Non-EU Citizens in Italy to Pay 2,000 Euros per Year for National Health Service Registration

Italian Government Introduces 2,000 Euro Annual Contribution for Non-EU Citizens’ Health Service Registration

The Italian government has announced a new measure in the Budget law that will require non-EU citizens residing in Italy to pay a yearly contribution of 2,000 euros in order to register for the National Health Service. The Ministry of Economy clarified that this contribution will apply to foreign residents who are citizens of countries outside the European Union and wish to avail themselves of the benefits of the National Health Service.

The Ministry also stated that the contribution amount will be reduced for foreigners holding a residence permit for study reasons or for those who are placed on an equal footing. Currently, the National Health Service is completely free for all foreign residents in Italy, while tourists and students can access urgent healthcare services by paying relevant regional fees.

This new measure primarily affects non-EU citizens residing in Italy for work purposes, while the situation remains unchanged for those who come to the country for educational reasons.

However, the recently announced measure has faced criticism from individuals and organizations. According to Giordana Pallone, a member of the national secretary for FP-Cgil, the measure is similar to the requirement of a 5,000 euro bail for applicants to avoid CPTs (Centers for Identification and Expulsion). Pallone argues that the measure does not align with social justice and raises concerns about its scope and compatibility with existing norms, particularly with regards to Article 32 of the Constitution, which guarantees health as a fundamental right of the individuals and the community.

The Order of Doctors, represented by its president Filippo Anelli, also opposes the new measure. Anelli emphasizes that Article 32 of the Constitution defends both individuals and the community, and asserts that treatment must be free for the poor. He believes that if non-EU foreigners have no means to pay, they should be provided free assistance as health is a right that should be guaranteed to all, regardless of their financial status.

While the measure has sparked controversy and raised questions about its adherence to constitutional principles, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented and what impact it will have on non-EU citizens residing in Italy.

