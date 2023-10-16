Super Mario Bros. Surprise: A Review of Nintendo’s New Side-Scrolling Adventure

Nintendo’s Uncle Mario Returns in “Super Mario Bros. Amazing”

Nintendo’s iconic character, Mario, is making a comeback with the release of “Super Mario Bros. Amazing”. This side-scrolling game, which pays homage to the early 2D Mario games, is now available for players to enjoy. news, invited by Nintendo of Taiwan, was among the first to experience the game, and now we’ll discuss our impressions.

In this installment, Bowser sets his sights on the Flower Kingdom. Instead of kidnapping Princess Peach, Bowser invades the kingdom and steals the symbol of the Marvel Flower. To make matters worse, he merges himself with the castle. Mario and his team embark on a quest to retrieve the surprise seeds in order to defeat Bowser and restore peace to the Blossom Kingdom.

The game takes place in the “Flower Kingdom”, which consists of 6 worlds and the Flower Islands at its center, making a total of 7 areas. Players are free to explore the map and select levels, but in the trial version, some levels will require collecting fixed surprise seeds before they can be unlocked. This suggests that players must collect enough seeds to progress to the next large area.

One of the standout features of the game is the “surprise flower”. Obtaining the surprise flower dramatically changes the gameplay for a certain period of time, sometimes making it easier to progress. Some areas can only be accessed by utilizing the changes caused by the surprise flower, but players must also be cautious of the dangers that come with it.

In addition to collecting surprise flowers, players must also gather enough surprise seeds. These seeds function similarly to the stars and moons in previous Mario games. Some levels require thorough exploration to find all of the surprise seeds.

“Super Mario Bros. Amazing” offers a roster of 12 playable characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and others. Most characters have similar abilities, but two standout characters are Yoshi and Lepus. These characters possess unique traits such as being invincible to enemies and having a short period of invincibility. Yoshi has special abilities like riding and spitting out enemies, while Lepus is a great choice for inexperienced or casual players.

Players can also equip badges to gain special abilities. Badges can be obtained by completing badge challenge levels, which feature various mechanisms to learn how to use each badge. The badges can greatly assist players in passing difficult levels.

The game introduces new transformation props, including the “elephant fruit” that transforms players into an elephant, a “Bubble Flower” that envelops enemies in bubbles, and more. Some props have the ability to poke teammates, adding an element of mischief to the multiplayer experience. These props can be stored in a spare slot and swapped with existing props, opening up the possibility of discovering secret areas in the levels.

“Super Mario Bros. Amazing” supports multiplayer gameplay, with the option for four-player offline play or eight-player online play. Players can assist each other and even revive fallen characters by touching their ghost within 5 seconds. The game also presents opportunities for players to interact and engage with each other in various ways, making multiplayer highly enjoyable.

The game can be played solo, but it is strongly recommended for multiplayer play, especially offline with friends and family. The multiplayer experience creates memorable moments that are guaranteed to bring laughter.

As a special treat, Super Mario Bros. Amazing features Taiwanese dubbing, adding a fresh touch to Mario’s world. Players are encouraged not to miss out on this unique aspect when playing the game.

“Super Mario Bros. Amazing” will be exclusively released for Nintendo Switch on October 20. Get ready to embark on an incredible adventure with Mario and his friends!

