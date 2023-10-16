Wang Xinghao Secures Victory in the Prestigious “Nie Weiping Cup” Go Masters Championship

Wang Xinghao emerged victorious in the highly anticipated “Nie Weiping Cup” Go Masters Championship, according to the Chinese Go Association. The thrilling final took place at the Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu on the 15th of this month, with Wang Xinghao securing the win against Kong Jie.

The competition featured a total of 16 participants, who were divided into two groups: the youth group, consisting of players aged 20 and below, and the middle-aged group, composed of players aged 40 and above. In order to advance to the finals, players from each group had to secure first place in their respective categories. After fierce competition during the group stage on the 14th and 15th, Wang Xinghao and Kong Jie emerged as the finalists, representing China.

In the final match, Wang Xinghao played with the black stones, while his opponent Kong Jie, who is 22 years old, took on the white stones. Kong Jie initially gained the upper hand in the prologue, but Wang Xinghao fought back strongly in subsequent battles. Utilizing strategic attacks during the middle game, he managed to overturn the tide and ultimately claim victory.

Wang Xinghao walked away with the championship title and a substantial prize of RMB 250,000, while Kong Jie, the runner-up, received a bonus of RMB 100,000.

The “Nie Weiping Cup” Go Masters Championship is a highly regarded annual event that began in 2019. It brings together skilled Go players from China, Japan, and South Korea, serving as an important platform for promoting sports and cultural exchanges as well as inheriting the legacy of this ancient board game.