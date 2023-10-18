PS5 Pro Hardware Specifications Leak: GPU Nearly Doubled, but Potential Issues Arise

PS5 Pro hardware specifications have been leaked by a foreign media outlet, revealing significant improvements in the GPU. Sony recently announced the release of the PS5 Slim, leaving players wondering about the launch of the highly anticipated “Pro machine”. According to a report by RedGamingTech, the PS5 Pro will feature a stronger CPU and GPU compared to the original version.

The CPU of the PS5 Pro will still be based on the 8-core AMD Zen 2 architecture, but the clock speed will be increased from 3.5GHz to 4GHz. In terms of the GPU, the PS5 Pro will utilize the new RDNA 3 hybrid architecture with 30 WGP (60 CU computing units) and a clock speed ranging from 2.5GHz to 2.8GHz. The memory capacity will remain at 16GB DDR6, but there may be an additional 2GB or 4GB of DDR5 memory specifically for the game operating system (OS), resulting in an overall increase in memory for games. Additionally, it is speculated that the PS5 Pro’s dedicated sound technology, “Tempest Engine,” may be improved by 2 times.

However, foreign media, Tom’s Guide, has expressed concerns about the potential “bottleneck” in the PS5 Pro’s performance. Due to the outdated architecture of the Zen 2 CPU, it may restrict the full utilization of the upgraded GPU. This could especially impact ray tracing technology, which heavily relies on CPU performance. It is surprising that Sony didn’t opt for the newer Zen 3 architecture, which was launched by AMD in 2020.

It is important to note that these hardware specifications are leaks and have not been officially confirmed by Sony. Considering the recent announcement of the PS5 Slim, it is unlikely that Sony will announce the PS5 Pro anytime soon. However, gamers eagerly await official news from Sony regarding the highly anticipated “Pro machine.”

In the meantime, players can continue to enjoy the current capabilities of the PS5 and explore the latest releases, such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” and “Genshin Impact 4.1,” while keeping an eye out for any official announcements regarding the PS5 Pro.