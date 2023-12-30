Non-smoking apps & programs in the test: Simply smoke-free?

According to surveys, one in four smokers wants to quit, but very few people manage to give up cigarettes in the first attempt. Digital cessation programs promise help. But we can only recommend 3 of the 14 smoking cessation programs in the test.

Pleasing: The best non-smoking app is a health improvement program (Diga) tested by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices – in other words: the statutory health insurance companies cover the costs for the test winner after diagnosis or prescription.

Our table shows quality ratings from Stiftung Warentest for 14 digital programs for smoking cessation, including the smoke-free apps Kwit, Nichtraucherhelden and Smoke Free, as well as the website programs Finally Non-Smoker and Consumption Control. Prices for three months of use: between 0 and 389 euros. The quality assessments range from good to sufficient.

We say which non-smoking apps are recommended and which are free for those with statutory health insurance. You will also find out which ones you can use without an online user account. The test results can be filtered accordingly.

Quit smoking – and stick with it

For the test, Stiftung Warentest chose 14 programs that respond as individually as possible to users – for example with personalized goals, motivational and relaxation exercises. Eight of the programs can be used via a website, six as an app for Android.

Many of the offers are based on cognitive behavioral therapy. This method includes, among other things, questioning your own smoking habits. The aim is to change behavior: instead of associating smoking with pleasant feelings, users should experience not smoking as positive.

The programs support the quitting process with motivational videos and audios or, for example, a diary function. With most offers, users define a specific day on which they smoke their last cigarette. Then it’s time to stick with it: The apps provide support if you’re at risk of relapse, offer background information on the positive effects of giving up cigarettes – and the opportunity to exchange ideas with other ex-smokers in forums.

The two questions in the Heaviness of Smoking Index help to assess how dependent a person is on cigarettes.

In order to assess how effectively the 14 smoking cessation programs can help, a psychologist and a psychotherapist used the offers covertly. In addition, they tested the effectiveness of the programs based on their own research and studies provided by the providers. We also assessed how well personal data is protected.

Three digital programs convinced the two experts: They can help you stop smoking. Three others only perform adequately. Their concepts need improvement and there is a lack of scientific studies on their effectiveness.

Tipp: In addition to digital smoking cessation programs, there are other means and methods that can help you quit smoking. We explain which ones work in the special How to Become a Non-Smoker.

