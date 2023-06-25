Nord Stream 2, Kakhovka Dam, Prigozhin Rebellion: What do the three events have in common?

1. You don’t really know what happened.

2. As a citizen, you would like to know more, although you could not change anything.

3. Information is withheld or manipulatively portioned, there is also targeted disinformation.

4. Real and apparent experts explain the situation, the media speculate, people speculate, assumptions, hunches, conspiracy theories circulate.

5. The effects on the Ukraine war are unclear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

