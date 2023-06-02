Nosebleed, how to intervene immediately to avoid the worst

Nosebleeds aren’t that unusual, but when they happen often or the volume is important, you need to take action right away.

Have you ever blown your nose and, perhaps, find some blood on your handkerchief or, even worse, see large quantities of it flow from your nostrils? If until now, you’ve always thought it was normal and you shouldn’t worry about it, you can rest assured that you’ve always been very wrong.

And slight bleeding after a bump is not unusual. However, if this is linked to a sudden condition or other elements of risk, then it is time to avoid any danger.

The question it should never be underestimated because it is still an unusual factor so it is advisable to request the intervention of a specialist.

Nosebleed: why it is dangerous and what to do

The nosebleed, properly called epitaxy, it is quite common in children, less so in adults. The causes are various, they can be simple for example because the nose was blown violently or following a collision, due to capillary fragility but there are also other reasons.

In children bleeding can be too very abundant, although there is no real reason. They are sudden and frequent phenomena, parents become alarmed and therefore fear the worst. In these cases it is more natural, you just need to contact your doctor to avoid other factors. What you need to pay attention to is that there are no other symptoms such as vomiting, stunning, visual disturbances, because the motivation then it could be different. With each motion it is important to go to the pediatrician for a complete analysis.

Epitaxis in adults, on the other hand, is very different from small children. It can appear for arterial issues, therefore following a pressure problems or better sudden changes, involving the yielding of a branch present in the nose. In this case the bleeding is important, sometimes so much as to require immediate surgery. The first thing to do in these cases is to try to block the bleeding as much as possible and rush to the emergency room. In adolescents, however, it is quite common for changes in moles hormone levels which justify a more frequent appearance of bleeding.

Where instead the bleeding is following a trauma don’t be alarmed, you can proceed with a plunger to block everything and wait until it stops. A little trick is to use a sanitary pad for block the flow from the nose. In a few seconds the blood will stop, if there are no further problems such as light sensitivity, dizziness, nausea, the matter has subsided. When the person begins to feel unwell, it is important to contact the doctor. If these episodes are unrelated and appear frequently, you need to undergo a visit because there could be a pressure or hormonal problem.