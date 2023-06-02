Tears of Blood premiere “LDS Mexico Tour 2022. The documentary”

With their newly released material, Lágrimas de Sangre crossed the Atlantic to stage their first concerts in Latin America. They toured the territory passing through Mexican cities such as Mexico City, Querétaro, Monterrey, Puebla, Guadalajara and Aguascalientes. From those performances, Ana Escario y Adela Moreno they went to work to document the tour of Still Ill, Microbio, Neidos y Acid Lemon for the country They are the directors of “LDS Mexico Tour 2022. The documentary”which is already available on the platform Your movie.