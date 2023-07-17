Home » Not Pregnant: Five Reasons Why You Feel Sick in the Morning
Health

Not Pregnant: Five Reasons Why You Feel Sick in the Morning

You are certainly not pregnant – but still feel sick every morning? Read here what causes may be present instead.

The same game every morning: As soon as you open your eyes, you feel sick. Coffee or breakfast is out of the question. There are actually quite a few triggers for everyday morning sickness.

Low blood sugar in the morning

If you haven’t eaten long before you go to bed, you can wake up slightly hypoglycaemic the next morning. Even if you probably don’t feel like eating in this state – glucose or, even better, a small breakfast will help you get back on your feet quickly.

Fatty food in the evening

Anyone who has eaten a good amount of fast food shortly before midnight or has reached too deeply into the bag of chips often suffers from heartburn at night without noticing it.

Most of the time you wake up the next morning with an uncomfortable feeling in your stomach. It is best to wait two hours after eating before going to bed.

Too less sleep

A night that is too short not only leads to a bad mood very quickly, but also to nausea. This is particularly noticeable if you have to get up much earlier than usual or if you have had an extremely restless night.

Cold hits the stomach

The more stuffy your nose and throat are, the quicker it hits your stomach. When fever and medication are added, nausea almost always occurs. Especially those who take medicines should make sure to eat enough before and after.

lovesick

Anyone who has ever really suffered from lovesickness knows that food and a good night’s sleep are then hardly to be thought of. With the mix of suppressed feelings, the broken heart quickly becomes quite a strain on the stomach.

