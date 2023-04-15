Novara in the gym, behind closed doors, press silence, thanks

NOVARA – New press release from Igor Volley Novara who, back in Italy, has also returned to the gym.

THE RELEASE

– The funerals by Julia Ituma will be held Tuesday 18th April, at 11, at the Church of the Oratory of San Filippo Neri in Milan. As a sign of respect, all youth sector training will be suspended on Tuesday.

– The workouts of the first team are resumed today and will continue, until further notice, behind strictly closed doors. As a result, no schedule will be announced.

– Having taken note of the state of mind of the people involved, no member will issue statements or interviews that relate, directly or indirectly, to the tragedy that occurred.

– Members yes will limit themselves to releasing strictly sporting interviews according to the provisions of the regulations (pre and post match with the televisions holding the television rights of the championship). If this is not respected, the members will not answer and will immediately leave the interview. The company will then reserve the right to take the necessary measures.

Finally, Igor Volley would like to thank for the active and concrete support guaranteed on site, the Italian Consul General in Istanbul, Elena Clementeand the staff of the Eczacibasi Istanbul club, starting with the Club Manager Bilun Yilmaz.