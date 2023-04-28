Novara, man argues in a building with his daughter’s molester: stabbed and killed

It happened in Oleggio: the 45-year-old victim had met a 65-year-old who was molesting her daughter, but was stabbed and killed during a fight.

A 45-year-old Italian man was stabbed to death this afternoon in Oleggio, in the province of Novara. According to what was ascertained, the victim had reached via Catoni, the scene of the crime, to meet the 65-year-old man suspected of stabbing him, also Italian, known to the police for various police records including drug-related crimes .

The two knew each other and one of the investigators’ thesis is that at the origin of the discussion there was a quarrel fueled by the advances that the attacker allegedly made to the victim’s daughter, a young woman. The 65-year-old lives alone on the third floor and is presumed to have met his victim here, hitting her with at least one stab wound to the chest. The bleeding man tried to escape by going down the stairs where traces of blood are still visible. The screams attracted the attention of many neighbors who called the police.

Rescued by 118, the 45-year-old was rushed to the Maggiore hospital in Novara in already desperate conditions but died shortly after his arrival. The carabinieri of the operational unit and of the investigative unit of the provincial command of Novara are investigating to reconstruct what happened. The weapon used to strike the victim has not yet been found. The suspected killer was taken to the barracks for questioning.

The second crime in the Novara area in a few days

This afternoon is the second murder in the Novara area in the space of five days. Last Sunday a thirty-year-old of Tunisian origin was injured in the street during a dispute in the Sant’Agabio district, in Via Riotta, on the eastern outskirts of Novara, in an area inhabited by many foreigners. The man, taken in serious condition to Novara hospital after being hit in the chest with a sharp object, had undergone surgery and died shortly after. Some passersby had called the police, among them perhaps the alleged attacker, who was subsequently arrested: he is a compatriot of the victim, 43 years old, who had awaited the arrival of help and also of the agents. Brought to the police station to be heard and then stopped, he would have no documents, like the victim. The man is in prison on charges of aggravated voluntary homicide.