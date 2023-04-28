Home » Fed prepares revision of banking supervision rules after the bankruptcy of SVB
Business

Fed prepares revision of banking supervision rules after the bankruptcy of SVB

by admin
Fed prepares revision of banking supervision rules after the bankruptcy of SVB

The Federal Reserve’s head of banking oversight, Michael Barr, has called for a thorough overhaul of how US banks are monitored following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The default was attributed to the firm’s weak risk management and oversight delays by the Fed.

In a letter, Barr announced that the central bank would review the set of rules applicable to companies with assets over $100 billion, including the stress test and liquidity requirements. SVB’s bankruptcy demonstrates the need to apply stricter standards to a wider set of companies.

Barr also suggested that the regulator could require additional capital or liquidity, or limit share buybacks, dividends or executive compensation for companies with inadequate capital planning and risk management.

See also  In Sky, the first stage of the reorganization: releases with incentives up to 40 months

You may also like

Economy: All forecasts for GDP in Germany 2023...

Alfano, his second life has only one mantra:...

Stiftung Warentest: This is the best food delivery...

The first eco-sustainable polyurethane mattress at Superstudio

Formigli and biased journalism. New attacks on Meloni...

Gross domestic product in Germany – This is...

Vodafone appoints Margherita Della Valle as CEO

Invest overnight money: advantages & disadvantages | The...

America’s Cup, Brindisi remains in the running for...

Russian fake call to Fed chairman: callers impersonate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy