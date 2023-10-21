Novartis Launches Comprehensive Guides for Breast Cancer Patients, Addressing Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care

Novartis Launches Guides on Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care for Breast Cancer Patients

Novartis, in collaboration with patient and health professional associations, has unveiled a new set of guides aimed at providing comprehensive support for people with breast cancer. These ‘Guides on Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care’ were introduced at the ‘Here to Live’ event and aim to address various aspects of patients’ lives beyond medical treatment.

With more than 35,000 people affected by breast cancer in Spain each year, improving the quality of life during the disease process has become crucial. Thanks to advancements in research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, survival rates have significantly increased in recent years. Novartis emphasizes that it is not only about living longer but also living in the best possible way.

Dr. Begoña Bermejo, the medical oncologist coordinator of the Breast Cancer Unit at the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia and a member of the Board of Directors of the Geicam Breast Cancer Research Group, highlights the positive impact of healthy lifestyle habits on reducing the risk of breast cancer, improving patients’ recovery, and enhancing their quality of life.

The newly launched guides provide guidance and support to breast cancer patients, aiming to improve their physical and mental well-being. Developed by specialists in various fields, the guides present information based on scientific evidence, recommendations, and adaptive strategies, taking into account different stages and treatments of the disease.

The nutrition guide focuses on promoting a balanced diet and offers practical tips and recipes, while the sexuality guide addresses the impact of cancer and treatments on emotional and sexual life, providing strategies to overcome various challenges. The self-care section highlights the importance of self-care and self-image, offering tips to help patients feel their best. Additionally, the exercise section emphasizes the significance of physical activity and proposes different types of exercises.

To make the guides more accessible and enriching, the resources also include downloadable audiovisual content. Collaborating organizations include the Spanish Breast Cancer Federation (Fecma), the Spanish Association of Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMM), the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac), the Hereditary Breast Ovarian Association (AMOH), and the Male Breast Cancer Association (INVI). Spanish academic and cooperative breast cancer research groups Geicam and Solti also contribute to the development of these guides.

The launch of these comprehensive support tools demonstrates Novartis’ commitment to improving the lives of breast cancer patients, ensuring they receive not only medical treatment but also holistic care for a better quality of life.

