At the table of Macron for the nuclear Italy isn’t there, but it’s as if it were there. The facts, one after the other: France presents a Stockholm its ‘alliance for the atom’ with 10 other countries heralds the presence of a representative of Rome, the ministry of Pichetto Fratin denies. Then it happens that the deputy minister of the Northern League When go to Sweden (there is still the Energy Affairs Council), does not preside over the meeting in question, but once finished, meet with the owner of the Energy transition from beyond the Alps and practically confirm the government’s intention to be part of the project Parisian. Which starts with these words: “Ensuring the best collaborations between the chains supplying and explore joint training programs and industrial projects” on nuclear energy. This is what we read in the joint statement released at the end of the meeting held in the morning in the Swedish capital on the sidelines of the Energy Affairs Council. As mentioned, Italy was initially given among the participants in the meeting, but was not present at the table, as expected after the note from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. But the place for Rome is already ready: “TheItalia she is always welcome, but stay at the government decide,” French government sources explained.

La note di Vannia Gava – In this sense, it is no mystery that the Italian government has already decided. Further confirmation comes from the words of deputy minister Northern League supporter Vannia Gava, who also signed an emblematic note in the morning: “On the developments of nuclear new generation On the sidelines of the Stockholm European Energy Council, I had an interesting conversation with my French colleague Agnes Pannier Runacher. The idea of ​​an alliance of countries that already use nuclear energy as a source of energy decarbonizing – explained the deputy minister – it is interesting. I confirmed that Italy is paying close attention to this strategic choice, an integral part of the our program electoral. Unfortunately – he concluded – wicked choices of the past they put us in a position to chase the future, but we will make it. Even against the tricks of some bureaucracies”.

What the alliance provides – Initially submitted by french Like a meeting with thirteen countries, the first meeting of states in favor of enhanced cooperation on atomic energy saw the participation of eleven delegations. In addition to France, promoter, Bulgaria, CroatiaHungary, Finlandthe Netherlands, Poland, Czech RepublicRomania, Slovakia and Slovenia. There Sweden and Italy, as mentioned, had been announced by Paris among the participants. Stockholm he was present as the rotating presidency of the EU, neutral and therefore did not sign the declaration. “We are preparing a bilateral work program with Sweden, because the development of nuclear energy production is in the plan government and we are preparing a memorandum of understanding,” sources at the ministry of ecological transition in Paris said. As for Italy “it had been invited, but the decision concerns them”. In all of this, France is promoting “an open group” which will continue to meet “at the next Energy Council” with the idea of throw “working groups” on specific topics.