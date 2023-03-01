The Turin coach comments on the defeat in the derby and tries to see the glass half full: “We had an exceptional first half, then we were a bit chicken. Radonjic didn’t respect the orders and we conceded goals, which is why I replaced after letting him in”. However he was a good bull: “I’m proud of these guys and for the future we must have the ability to keep them and not sell two or three” REPORT CARDS

Disappointed for the result but not for the performance of his Turin, Ivan Juric who comments on the defeat against Juve in this way: “This derby leaves me disappointed with the result but great positive points for how the boys interpreted the match and ideas for things to improve on – he says – We took the lead, we had some goals, we could have managed it better and we were a bit chicken. Then in the end we had little attention and we conceded the other two goals because we didn’t respect the deliveries”.

“Radonjic replaced? He had orders and didn’t respect them” The reference is specifically Radonjic that Juric introduced onto the pitch and then replaced immediately after Bremer’s goal: “Radonjic? There are things I find it hard to understand, lack of respect for this gamehe had things to do and he had to stick to them, and he didn’t, this guy has cues and all but he didn’t do what I asked him to, I’ve been trying to make him a player for six months but I haven’t succeeded“. A Turin that, therefore, paid dearly for the lack of attention in some situations: “The thing that made me most angry is that we weren’t focused in some situations, the votes go smoothly and others you pay for. I’m happy with the team, we’re growing, the team played well and that’s what leaves me with a positive feeling.” See also Turin defeated by Eintracht. Horvath, great goal

“We wanted to make the fans happy, but proud of the boys” However, Juric highlighted the many positive aspects of his team in this game: “We had an outstanding first half. Ours wasn’t a sterile possession but we created goals, we work on these things to become a complete team – he explains again – There are many positive things, we are becoming a team. The details determine and unfortunately we are not all on the spot yet. We have to grow in attitude and understand when we need to bring home the result. I’m confident because I’m starting to recover players and there’s a good future ahead of us. There are difficulties along the way but they are part of the journey, we have young boys who are growing well and then we can see where we want to go. We can’t sell two or three players and start over, we have to have the ability to keep them. I’m sorry for the fansi because many came on Sunday and we wanted to give them some joy but we have to be proud of these guys.”