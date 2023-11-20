Claudio Marchisio, the post for Giulia and that contested photo – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The former Juventus footballer published a social message in which he blames male behavior for feminicides, but with an image considered wrong

Claudio Marchisio, former midfielder of Juventus and the national team, lashed out with a post against feminicides, after what happened to Giulia Cecchettin, 22 years old, killed by her ex-boyfriend who then fled to Germany and was arrested. An important stance, but the photo chosen by Marchisio and published on social media sparked controversy. As is known, Giulia, 22 years old, was about to graduate, but her ex-boyfriend (arrested on Sunday 19 November in Germany), same age, university friend, was not resigned to the end of their relationship and killed her then to escape. Marchisio, who is no stranger to taking positions on important and delicate issues, wanted to highlight the issue of the inadequate education of men.

Accompanying the writing of the complaint (The problem is men. Not all, of course, but many, too many! Let’s educate our kids, let’s not hide from this great, enormous responsibility. Enough), with the hashtag #femicide, the ex footballer posted a photo with one foot in the foreground. He probably understands the need to trample on the problem.

A choice, as mentioned, that was not liked and received many critical comments. The most out of place photo I have seen in this context and posted by who I would never have expected, we read. Or again: It seems you just want to have visibility and end up trending when it comes to deaths and human tragedies, Sometimes it’s better to stay silent than make meaningless posts, Claudio, good intention for this photo which is not objectively adequate. Change the post please.

