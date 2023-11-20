Home » This is how Petro and other politicians reacted to Milei’s victory in Argentina
This is how Petro and other politicians reacted to Milei's victory in Argentina

The victory of Javier Milei as elected president of Argentina has generated a stir and surprise in politics. Figures on the international stage have reacted to the decision of the Argentine people, some welcoming the news positively and raising questions about what is coming for Latin America with the new head of state.

President Gustavo Petro reacted through his X account, formerly Twitter, ensuring that it is a sad fact for Latin America. “The extreme right has won in Argentina; It is the decision of your society. Sad for Latin America and we will see…neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems.”

He made this publication in response to the message of former President Iván Duque, where the former president mentioned that with the results of the elections in Argentina “populism, demagoguery and the Puebla Group were defeated.”

