Listen to the audio version of the article

Tadej Pogacar repeated last year’s success, also winning the 116th edition of the Giro di Lombardia, one of the five monument races of the cycling season, better known as the “classic of dead leaves”, starting from Bergamo and arriving in Como, after 253 kilometers. The Slovenian won in a two-man sprint on the Spaniard Enric Mar. A little further back the other Spaniard Mikel Landa. The last race of the season was also the farewell race of Vincenzo Nibali and Alejandro Valverde.