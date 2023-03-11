news-txt”>

“Compared to the approximately 5,000 cases reported in a year, there are 26 times more, approximately 125,000, unregistered. Even more serious is that 75% are violence involving women and that approximately 40% of the cases were physical violence Real aggressions that have left their mark: 33% of the victims have fallen into burnout situations and 10.8% have permanent physical or psychological damage, according to a statement from the National Federation of Orders of nursing professions (Fnopi) citing a survey carried out by eight universities, led by Genoa, carried out on nurses who have suffered physical or verbal violence, underlining that “nurses are the category most affected by aggression while carrying out their work.

Unfortunately, however, the figures are much worse than those that have emerged publicly even in recent days”.

“Many colleagues, not only nurses but all the health professions who are in contact with users are not denouncing verbal attacks above all, because it almost seems to have become a relational modality to deal with on a daily basis”, highlights the president of Fnopi, Barbara Mangiacavalli – The experience of a nurse, of a professional who is somehow attacked – is an experience that is hard to process. There are international studies that tell us about episodes of burnout, stress, disaffection with work and the profession, so much so that in recent years we have been recording many abandonments of the profession”.